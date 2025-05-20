NJPW BOSJ 32 Night Seven Results (5.20.25): KUSHIDA vs. Clark Connors

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) continued its Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament with A Block action on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

*Nick Wayne & Daiki Nagai def. War Dogs (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

*YOH, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask & Katsuya Murashima def. El Desperado, MAO, Shoma Kato & Masatora Yasuda

*Yota Tsuji & Titan def. TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Robbie Eagles)

*HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, SANADA & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Kevin Knight, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano

*NJPW BOSJ A Block: Hiromu Takahashi (3-3) 6 points def. Ninja Mack (2-4) 4 points

*NJPW BOSJ A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-3) 6 points def. Kosei Fujita (3-3) 6 points

*NJPW BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors (3-3) 6 points def. KUSHIDA (3-3) 6 points

*NJPW BOSJ A Block: Francesco Akira (3-3) 6 points def. Dragon Dia (3-3) 6 points

*NJPW BOSJ A Block: Master Wato (4-2) 8 points def. Robbie X (3-3) 6 points