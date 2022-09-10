NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Seven Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Makabe Beat TMDK

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seven of its Burning Spirit tour from G Messe Gunma in Takasaki, Gunma, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Kosei Fujita beat Ryohei Oiwa

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Tomoaki Honma beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Jado beat United Empire (Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey & TJP)

* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) beat BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Gedo)

* BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) beat KUSHIDA, The DKC & Toru Yano

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) beat Suzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe beat TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, JONAH & Shane Haste)