NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results 9.15.22: CHAOS Beats TMDK in Headliner
– NJPW continued its Burning Spirit Tour with another event today at the Yamaguchi/Kirin Beverage Shunan Comprehensive Sports Center in Shunan, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 789 people. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s official website:
* Yuto Nakashima beat Ryohei Oiwa at 7:27.
* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Togi Makabe beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) at 10:12.
* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & The DKC beat United Empire (Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey & TJP) at 9:20.
* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) beat BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Gedo) at 8:15.
* BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) beat Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jado & KUSHIDA at 9:55.
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) beat Suzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 11:45.
* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano) & Tomoaki Honma beat TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, JONAH & Shane Haste) at 13:04.
