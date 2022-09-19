wrestling / News
NJPW News: Burning Spirit Tour Returns Wednesday, G1 Climax Semifinals On AXS TV This Week
September 19, 2022 | Posted by
– NJPW is currently set to return to live events after cancelling several due to Typhoon Nanmadol. As was reported over the weekend, the company canceled two of their Burning Spirit Tour events due to the typhoon. As of now, they are set to return on Wednesday with a show in Mashiki, Kumamoto, Japan followed by events on Friday and Sunday.
– PWInsider reports that the G1 Climax semifinals are set for this week’s NJPW on AXS TV, namely:
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay
Next week’s episode will be the finals of the G1 Climax.
