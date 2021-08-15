NJPW Announces California Shows For November with Jon Moxley, Jay White Announced

NJPW is making its California return in November. The company, which held NJPW Resurgence in Los Angeles over the weekend, has announced their next California shows will be Battle in the Valley in San Jose on November 13 and Detonation in Riverside on November 15.

You can see the announcements below:

San Jose Civic to see Battle in the Valley this November! 【NJoA】

Big time event sees NJPW return to the San Jose Civic for first time in two years November 13

Fans at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum were treated to a special announcement during Resurgence. California will not have to wait too long for more live NJPW action as Saturday November 13 sees New Japan return to the San Jose Civic for the first time since the fall of 2019 and New Japan Showdown.

Battle in the Valley will see some huge names collide, including Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White and more for a major caliber event! Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday August 17 with some major announcements to be made very soon!

NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY

Saturday, November 13 2021, San Jose Civic

Tickets on sale Tuesday August 17 9AM Pacific

Participating wrestlers

* ‘Switchblade’ Jay White

* ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

* ‘Death Rider’ Jon Moxley

* ‘Stone Pitbull’ Tomohiro Ishii

* David Finlay

* ‘Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson

* ‘Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush

* ‘Young Gun’ Hikuleo

* ‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser

* Ren Narita

More names and match cards to be announced

Detonation and NJPW STRONG hits Riverside Municipal Auditorium! 【NJoA】

Detonation sees NJPW STRONG tapings November 15

The action for NJPW fans in Claifornia this November doesn’t stop at the major Battle in the Valley event! Big names and STRONG action will be in store for attendees at Detonation November 15!

The Riverside Municipal Auditorium will host NJPW action for the very first time, with tickets going on sale at 9AM Pacific on August 17. See Tom Lawlor, Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii and many more!

NJPW STRONG tapings: Detonation

Monday November 15, Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Participating wrestlers

* ‘Switchblade’ Jay White

* ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

* ‘Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson

* David Finlay

* ‘Stone Pitbull’ Tomohiro Ishii

* ‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser

* ‘Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush

* ‘Alpha Wolf’ Karl Fredericks

* ‘Wild Rhino’ Clark Connors

* ‘Dirty Daddy’ Chris Dickinson

* Ren Narita