NJPW Cancels Night One of New Japan Cup Due To Broken Ring Post

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW has announced that night one of the New Japan Cup, which was scheduled to happen today, was cancelled due to a broken ring post. Instead of matches, the show consisted of talking segments in front of the live audience.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Due to a broken ring post tonight’s event in Korakuen Hall has been forced to be canceled. A talk show will take place in place of matches, with tickets to be refunded. NJPW deeply apologises for the abrupt cancelation of tonight’s event and the disappointment and inconvenience caused.

