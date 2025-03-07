wrestling / News
NJPW Cancels Night One of New Japan Cup Due To Broken Ring Post
NJPW has announced that night one of the New Japan Cup, which was scheduled to happen today, was cancelled due to a broken ring post. Instead of matches, the show consisted of talking segments in front of the live audience.
“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Due to a broken ring post tonight’s event in Korakuen Hall has been forced to be canceled. A talk show will take place in place of matches, with tickets to be refunded. NJPW deeply apologises for the abrupt cancelation of tonight’s event and the disappointment and inconvenience caused.”
リングの鉄柱が折れてしまい設営不可能となったため、本日の後楽園大会は急きょ中止となりました #njcup pic.twitter.com/tsCcDWJDmm
— 岡本佑介@東京スポーツ新聞社 (@okamotospo) March 7, 2025
3月7日 (金) 東京・後楽園ホール大会中止により
内容を変更してお送りいたします。
何卒、ご了承頂けますよう、よろしくお願いします。#njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/bZpwlhFU1l
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 7, 2025
BC WAR DOGS💀
.@GabeKidd0115 & SANADA & ドリラ・モロニー & @taiji_ishimori & @REALgedoWD
🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/UzwYjXXSU5
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) March 7, 2025
