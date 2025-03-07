NJPW Cancels Night One of New Japan Cup Due To Broken Ring Post

NJPW has announced that night one of the New Japan Cup, which was scheduled to happen today, was cancelled due to a broken ring post. Instead of matches, the show consisted of talking segments in front of the live audience.

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Due to a broken ring post tonight’s event in Korakuen Hall has been forced to be canceled. A talk show will take place in place of matches, with tickets to be refunded. NJPW deeply apologises for the abrupt cancelation of tonight’s event and the disappointment and inconvenience caused.”