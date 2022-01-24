NJPW Cancels Remaining January Shows Due To COVID-19 Protocols

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced they have cancelled the rest of their planned shows for January due to COVID-19 medical protocols. It said this was because of wrestlers “presenting elevated temperatures” or being in close contact with those who had.

The dates that were cancelled include tomorrow’s show in Fukushima, Saturday’s event in Korakuen Hall and an event in Ibaraki on January 30. A show that was scheduled to happen on January 28 in Aichi was postponed to April 18. Tickets for the January 28 show will be valid on April 18 and all other tickets will be refunded. The company will go back on tour starting February 6 in Chiba.

This follows news that six NJPW wrestlers missed three shows during the Golden Series, including Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Taka Minchinoku and Satoshi Kojima. NJPW’s last show was on January 22 in Gunma.