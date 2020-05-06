NJPW Cancels This Year’s Best of the Super Juniors Tournament

Unfortunately for fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling, the promotion has been closed since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. There have been various announcements of show cancellations, including the New Japan Cup and Wrestling Dontaku. Now NJPW has announced they have cancelled the entire Best of the Super Juniors 27 tournament. Here’s a press release:

Best of the Super Junior 27 Tour Events Cancelled

In response to the continuing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and in light of the extension of state of emergency measures across Japan, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel all events on the Best of the Super Junior 27 tour that was scheduled between May 12 and June 6.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to these events. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the disease. As eager as everyone at New Japan Pro-Wrestling is to return to the ring as soon as possible, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern.

We will make announcements about events scheduled after June 6 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation. We will soon announce refund procedures for the affected events.

NJPW is continuing to explore the possibility of presenting matches without fans in attendance if staff and wrestler health and safety can be protected to the highest possible standard.

Meanwhile, programs like the NJPW Together Project will continue to see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.

The following events are covered by today’s cancellations:

Tuesday, May 12: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Wednesday, May 13: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Thursday, May 14: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday, May 16: Yamagata Big Wing, Yamagata

Sunday, May 17: Morioka Takaya Arena, Iwate

Monday, May 18: Iwaki City Gymnasium, Fukushima

Tuesday, May 19: Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, Miyagi

Thursday, May 21: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Friday, May 22: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday, May 23: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Sunday, May 24: Kamisu Bousai Arena, Ibaraki

Wednesday, May 27: Saku City General Gymnasium, Nagano

Thursday, May 28: Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall, Aichi

Friday, May 29: Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium Sub Arena

Saturday, May 30: Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium Sub Arena

Monday, June 1: Item Ehime

Tuesday, June 2: Takamatsu City General Gymnasium #1, Kagawa

Thursday, June 4: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday, June 6: Ota