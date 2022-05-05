NJPW Capital Collision to Air On FITE TV, ‘Significant’ Improvements Promised

NJPW will stream next month’s Capital Collision on FITE TV and has promised “significant” improvements to their viewing experience. The promotion announced on Wednesday that the May 14th event will stream in English on FITE and noted that they have planned improvements to their production pipeline to avoid the issues that happened with the Windy City Riot stream.

You can see the full announcement below:

NJPW Capital Collision to air on FITE, offer for Riot customers 【NJoA】

Service improvements and discounts planned for May 14 event

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is once again teaming up with FITE to present all the action live and in English for this pay per view exclusive. The can’t miss events features Eddie Kingston vs Tomohiro Ishii, Brody King vs Minoru Suzuki and a hotly anticipated clash over the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship headlining a glittering card.

New Japan Pro Wrestling: Capital Collision streams live on May 14th in English exclusively on FITE.

NJPW sets the highest of broadcast standards, and is very aware that Windy City Riot, through no fault of FITE, fell short of those standards. We deeply appreciate fans showing their passion for NJPW events; as a mark of that appreciation, every viewer of Windy City Riot on FITE who purchases Capital Collision will receive 5 FITE credits, applied automatically at checkout. More details below.

For Capital Collision, significant improvements and restructuring to our production pipeline will ensure the best possible quality viewing experience that our fans expect and deserve. Refunds will be made available with no questions asked for any technical issues encountered.

Order NPJW: Capital Collision streaming live on May 14th on FITE for only $19.99. https://www.fite.tv/watch/njpw-capital-collision/2pb9b/

For Windy City Riot purchasers: Order NPJW: Capital Collision on FITE and you’ll automatically earn 5 FITE credits toward your next FITE PPV purchase. This is not a general market offer. This special offer is only available to ordered NPJW: Windy City Riot on the FITE platform.

No forms to fill out and nothing to redeem. If you are a Windy City Riot buyer on FITE, simply purchase Capital Collision on FITE at its regular price and we will automatically deposit the credits in your FITE account after the PPV event is over. These credits can be saved up in your FITE account and used toward buying a future PPV event at the credit levels you’ve earned.