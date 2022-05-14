NJPW Capital Collision Preview: US Championship Fatal 4-Way, AEW Stars in Action

– NJPW presents Capital Collision tonight at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The event will stream live on FITE TV. As noted, the show recently went through some last-minute changes after Trent Baretta was pulled from the event after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NJPW Capital Collision card:

* IWGP United States Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Juice Robinson vs. Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley

* Jay White & Hikuleo vs Rocky Romero & Kazuchika Okada

* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* The Great-O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

* Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Aussie Open vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste

* Fred Rosser, The DKC, David Finlay, Tanga Loa & Yuya Uemura vs. Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

* Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

* Nick Comoroto vs. Kevin Knight (Live crowd only)

You can check out a new preview video for today’s event below: