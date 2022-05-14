wrestling / News

NJPW Capital Collision Preview: US Championship Fatal 4-Way, AEW Stars in Action

May 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Capital Collision - US Title Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW presents Capital Collision tonight at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The event will stream live on FITE TV. As noted, the show recently went through some last-minute changes after Trent Baretta was pulled from the event after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NJPW Capital Collision card:

* IWGP United States Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Juice Robinson vs. Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley
* Jay White & Hikuleo vs Rocky Romero & Kazuchika Okada
* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* The Great-O-Khan vs. Chase Owens
* Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Aussie Open vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste
* Fred Rosser, The DKC, David Finlay, Tanga Loa & Yuya Uemura vs. Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
* Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks
* Nick Comoroto vs. Kevin Knight (Live crowd only)

You can check out a new preview video for today’s event below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, NJPW, NJPW Capital Collision, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading