NJPW Capital Collision Results 05.14.22: New IWGP U.S. Champion, Jon Moxley, Bullet Club
NJPW hosted Capital Collision on May 14 from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):
* Karl Fredericks defeated Ren Narita
* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, & Danny Limelight) defeated Fred Rosser, Tanga Loa, David Finlay, Yuya Uemura, & The DKC
* Chase Owens defeated The Great-O-Khan
* TMDK (JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls, & Shane Haste) defeated The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, & Aaron Henare)
* Brody King defeated Minoru Suzuki
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Kingston
* BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Hikuleo) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Rocky Romero)
* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Juice Robinson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (c), Jon Moxley, and Will Ospreay
WOW!!! #JuiceRobinson WINS the #IWGP US Championship at #njcapital! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 @FiteTV 📺 https://t.co/U8m2StdZcf@NJPWofAmerica
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 15, 2022
HERE WE GO! @rainmakerXokada and @JayWhiteNZ square up for the first time since 2019 at #njcapital!@njpwglobal @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/VkhK93tcdx
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 15, 2022
【5.14ワシントン大会・第5試合】
ブロディ・キングが鈴木みのるとの喧嘩マッチに激勝！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/1Wo3PS91a8#njcapital pic.twitter.com/wgJLqgL40B
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) May 15, 2022
