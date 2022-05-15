NJPW Capital Collision Results 05.14.22: New IWGP U.S. Champion, Jon Moxley, Bullet Club

NJPW hosted Capital Collision on May 14 from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* Karl Fredericks defeated Ren Narita

* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, & Danny Limelight) defeated Fred Rosser, Tanga Loa, David Finlay, Yuya Uemura, & The DKC

* Chase Owens defeated The Great-O-Khan

* TMDK (JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls, & Shane Haste) defeated The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, & Aaron Henare)

* Brody King defeated Minoru Suzuki

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Kingston

* BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Hikuleo) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Rocky Romero)

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Juice Robinson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (c), Jon Moxley, and Will Ospreay