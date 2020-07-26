NJPW Reveals Card For Summer Struggle Night Two

The card for NJPW’s Summer Struggle night two has been announced. The company unveiled the lineup for the show, which takes place tomorrow morning. You can check it out below.

Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of night one is here.

* Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori

* Kazuchika Okada and SHO vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Gedo

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI

* Yuji Nagata and Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado

* YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Gabriel Kidd