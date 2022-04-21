NJPW CEO Takami Ohbari on Working With AEW to Unite Fans Around the World

– Following the announcement of the AEW and NJPW joint Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke to New Japan President & CEO Takami Ohbari, who discussed the event. Below are some highlights.

Ohbari on NJPW working with AEW for a joint PPV show: “The theme of our 50th anniversary year has been not just to celebrate alongside our fans, but to give something back to everyone who has supported us over the decades. Especially as we bounce back from the effects of the global pandemic, I feel we really have to go the extra mile. It’s on us to make those dream matches and situations come true, to bring the power of professional wrestling to the people, and emerge into a bright new era. At this point in time, with AEW and their tremendous talent getting increasing notice around the world, including among Japanese fans, they make the ideal partner for us to do just that and to unite fans worldwide.”

Ohbari on AEW’s growth: “AEW has undergone tremendous growth in a very short timeframe. From a fan’s perspective that has a lot to do with meeting the ‘unmet needs’ of the consumer. Creative matchmaking and exciting wrestling have been able to satisfy fans who had been left disillusioned by the American wrestling landscape. From a business standpoint, for a new entrant into the field to be able to leverage a fresh identity and sculpt such an effective media strategy, it is very impressive.”

On if there’s any chance for Stardom talent to appear on the show: “This is an AEW-NJPW event, but the key phrase here is, ‘Never say never.’ Really nothing is off the table, and who knows what the future may hold for AEW and Stardom.”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 26. The event will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on PPV. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, May 6.