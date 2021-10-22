NJPW Chairman Announces They Will Include More Matches On Shows Going Forward

During the G1 Press Conference earlier this morning, NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi announced that the company will be putting more matches on their shows going forward. The number of matches had previously been cut due to COVID-19 restrictions and high rate of infection in Japan.

He said: “Over the last year or so, under NJPW’s COVID protocols, there has been a reduction in the number of matches on each New Japan Pro-Wrestling event. As a result of the current infection levels in Japan, as well as the vaccination of staff and wrestlers, from the forthcoming tour we will be increasing the number of matches on each card, while maintaining our other COVID rules and protocols. From now on, fans can expect to see more of their favourite wrestlers competing on each live event. Once again, we appreciate your understanding and support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Your patience through this period has been very important, and in several ways moving forward, we will be looking to bring back the New Japan Pro-Wrestling of pre-COVID times.“