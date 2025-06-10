wrestling / News

NJPW Champion Hirooki Goto Reveals He Once Had An Exorcism

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Hirooki Goto Image Credit: NJPW

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto recently opened up about his religious beliefs, revealing a shocking supernatural experience from his past.

In an interview on NJPW’s official website ahead of his title defense against Shingo Takagi at Dominion, Goto was asked what led him to his faith. He shared a story about a past instance where he believes he was possessed by a spirit and had to have an exorcism performed to free himself. This startling event is what he says ultimately led him to embrace his faith.

“Well, I was actually possessed by a spirit and I had an exorcism… It was back when, before I debuted, I’d injured my shoulder and I left NJPW for a while. Then through connections with a friend of mine in Nagoya, I had this purification done. That’s when I started believing.”

