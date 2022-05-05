NJPW Changes Schedule For Upcoming Strong Episodes, This Week Will No Longer Be Two Hours

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that this week’s episode of NJPW Strong will no longer be two hours and will be divided across the next two weeks. However, because NJPW Capital Collision airs on May 14, next week’s episode of Strong will air on Friday, May 13. The episodes include:

May 7:

* Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman) vs BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Hikuleo)

* Blake Christian vs JONAH

* Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC vs Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor)

May 13:

* Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest & Alex Coughlin vs Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, JR Kratos & Black Tiger)

* Fred Rosser vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* Jay White vs Hikuleo