wrestling / News
NJPW Changes Schedule For Upcoming Strong Episodes, This Week Will No Longer Be Two Hours
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that this week’s episode of NJPW Strong will no longer be two hours and will be divided across the next two weeks. However, because NJPW Capital Collision airs on May 14, next week’s episode of Strong will air on Friday, May 13. The episodes include:
May 7:
* Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman) vs BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Hikuleo)
* Blake Christian vs JONAH
* Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC vs Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor)
May 13:
* Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest & Alex Coughlin vs Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, JR Kratos & Black Tiger)
* Fred Rosser vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
* Jay White vs Hikuleo
In a change to originally scheduled programming, #njpwSTRONG will see action from Texas Saturday at 8/7c!
Week one of the Mutiny series will now air on @njpwworld and @fitetv FRIDAY May 13, going into a massive Capital Collision and #BOSJ weekend!https://t.co/bkhJcS5tP4 pic.twitter.com/Tx0CZMKqXm
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mayans M.C. Showrunner Says CM Punk’s Role Was Specifically Created For Him
- Paul Heyman Comments on Charles Barkley Referencing Roman Reigns on Inside the NBA
- CM Punk Trends On Twitter For His Pro-Women’s Rights Message Due To Imminent Danger of Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now