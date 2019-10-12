NJPW/CMLL Fantastica Mania 2020 Dates and Locations Announced

– NJPW and CMLL have announced the dates and venues for the 2020 Fantastica Mania tour. The tour starts on January 10, 2020 and will run through January 20. You can check ou tthe list of the dates and venues for next year’s tour below.

January 10, 2020: Osaka Prefectural Gym, Osaka

January 11, 2020: Item Ehime, Ehime

January 12, 2020: Kyoto KBS Hall, Kyoto

January 13, 2020: Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall, Nagoya

January 16, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

January 17, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

January 19, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

January 20, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo