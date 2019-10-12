wrestling / News

NJPW/CMLL Fantastica Mania 2020 Dates and Locations Announced

October 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW CMLL FantasticaMania

– NJPW and CMLL have announced the dates and venues for the 2020 Fantastica Mania tour. The tour starts on January 10, 2020 and will run through January 20. You can check ou tthe list of the dates and venues for next year’s tour below.

January 10, 2020: Osaka Prefectural Gym, Osaka
January 11, 2020: Item Ehime, Ehime
January 12, 2020: Kyoto KBS Hall, Kyoto
January 13, 2020: Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall, Nagoya
January 16, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
January 17, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
January 19, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
January 20, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, FantasticaMania, NJPW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading