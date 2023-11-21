wrestling / News
NJPW & CMLL Announce Talent Appearing for Fantasticamania 2024
November 21, 2023 | Posted by
The following announcement from NJPW revealed the lineup for next year’s Fantasticamania today:
This February a two week festival of a tour will see the best of CMLL in Japan for Fantasticamania. This year’s lineup of lucha libre estrellas has been revealed and is as follows!
Mistico
Volador Jr.
Titan
Atlantis Jr.
Soberano Jr.
Dark Panther
Stigma
Ultimo Guerrero
Hechicero
Rocky Romero
Templario
Stuka Jr.
OKUMURA
And making their Japanese debuts:
Mascara Dorada
Pegasso
Brilliante Jr
Magnus
Difunto
Get ready for Fantasticamania across Japan and on NJPW World this Fewbruary!