NJPW & CMLL Announce Talent Appearing for Fantasticamania 2024

The following announcement from NJPW revealed the lineup for next year’s Fantasticamania today:

This February a two week festival of a tour will see the best of CMLL in Japan for Fantasticamania. This year’s lineup of lucha libre estrellas has been revealed and is as follows!

Mistico

Volador Jr.

Titan

Atlantis Jr.

Soberano Jr.

Dark Panther

Stigma

Ultimo Guerrero

Hechicero

Rocky Romero

Templario

Stuka Jr.

OKUMURA

And making their Japanese debuts:

Mascara Dorada

Pegasso

Brilliante Jr

Magnus

Difunto

Get ready for Fantasticamania across Japan and on NJPW World this Fewbruary!