wrestling / News

NJPW Comments On Typhoon Hagibis, Says King of Pro Wrestling Will Go On As Planned

October 13, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
King NJPW’s NJPW Logo New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW tweeted out tonight about Typhoon Hagibis, Japan’s worst typhoon in many, many years, saying King of Pro Wrestling on October 14th will still go on as planned.

“In the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, thoughts of everyone at New Japan Pro-Wrestling are with those affected.

We hope everyone remains safe, and can recover as soon as possible.

King of Pro Wrestling on October 14 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall will proceed as planned. #njkopw #njpw”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Ashish

More Stories

loading