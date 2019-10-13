wrestling / News
NJPW Comments On Typhoon Hagibis, Says King of Pro Wrestling Will Go On As Planned
NJPW tweeted out tonight about Typhoon Hagibis, Japan’s worst typhoon in many, many years, saying King of Pro Wrestling on October 14th will still go on as planned.
“In the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, thoughts of everyone at New Japan Pro-Wrestling are with those affected.
We hope everyone remains safe, and can recover as soon as possible.
King of Pro Wrestling on October 14 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall will proceed as planned. #njkopw #njpw”
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 13, 2019
