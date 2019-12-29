wrestling / News
NJPW Confirms Hiroshi Tanahashi Gets AEW Title Shot With Wrestle Kingdom Win
– It’s official: Hiroshi Tanahashi will get an AEW World Title shot if he beats Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 14. NJPW announced the stipulation for the show after Jericho agreed to put his title up if Tanahashi can get the win at the show.
The stipulation was first teased when Tanahashi said last week that “If I win and Jericho asks for one more match, I think I should be able to get a title shot. That would open a door that hasn’t been opened yet.”
The two face off on the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 5th.
BREAKING:
In a message released by Chris Jericho, The Painmaker has stated that if Hiroshi Tanahashi can beat him at Wrestle Kingdom January 5, he will be granted an opportunity at the AEW Championship.
WATCH: https://t.co/9MfpZDtGAp#njpw #njwk14 pic.twitter.com/zVW8zPZHWc
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 29, 2019
