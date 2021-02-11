NJPW Content Now Available On The Roku Channel

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially debuted on the Roku Channel, with several one-hour blocks featuring matches from Wrestle Kingdom 14 last year. Apart from the dark matches on night one, the only match not included was Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. Here is a list of content available:

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Jay White vs. Testuya Naito

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Jyushin Thunder Liger Retirement Matches

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Bullet Club vs. Roppongi 3K

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : KENTA vs. Hirooki Goto, CHAOS vs. Bullet Club

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Zack Sabre Jr. vs SANADA, Suzuki-gun vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Championship Gauntlet Match