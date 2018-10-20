Various News: NJPW Cracking Down on Gif Makers, New Participants Set for Survival of the Fittest, and Brandi Makes Rumchata Brownies for Halloween

– WrestlingInc.com reports that NJPW appears to be cracking down on a number of gif makers, who have noted the issue on Twitter including users MrLARIATO and BulletClubItal, citing copyright over the gif content. The Voices of Wrestling Twitter account claimed that an office source at NJPW “looking into the issue and it is being reevaluated.”

…well, that's a new one. New Japan's copyright claiming for GIFs now, I got a handful of claims for yesterday's show and it seems @BulletClubItal's account was suspended :/ You can find his new account at: @BulletClubIta – go give him a follow 🙂 pic.twitter.com/PR93IVduiR — LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) October 18, 2018

This probably means no more live GIFs of #NJPW shows, the claims came directly from an official within the company, rather than 3rd party acting on their behalf. So unless we can get some clarification from the promotion regarding GIFs, best not to GIF NJPW for the time being. — LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) October 18, 2018

And a translation of the claim: "The uploaded and published the video of the above pro-wrestling entertainment organized by our company on our official paid video distribution site infringes our copyrights seriously." — LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) October 18, 2018

The NJPW/GIF story is an ongoing one. Flagship will have more details. — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) October 18, 2018

The show is recorded but we never got to this topic. Long story short, according to an office source, they are looking into the issue and it is being reevaluated. https://t.co/6IoWNd7s9c — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) October 19, 2018

– ROH announced new participants for the upcoming Survival of the Fittest tournament set for November 4. The new participants include Dalton Castle and Luchasaurus. You can check out the announcements below.

– Brandi Rhodes shared a new vlog where she makes some new rumchata brownies for Halloween. You can check out that video below.