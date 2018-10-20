Quantcast

 

Various News: NJPW Cracking Down on Gif Makers, New Participants Set for Survival of the Fittest, and Brandi Makes Rumchata Brownies for Halloween

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestlingInc.com reports that NJPW appears to be cracking down on a number of gif makers, who have noted the issue on Twitter including users MrLARIATO and BulletClubItal, citing copyright over the gif content. The Voices of Wrestling Twitter account claimed that an office source at NJPW “looking into the issue and it is being reevaluated.”

– ROH announced new participants for the upcoming Survival of the Fittest tournament set for November 4. The new participants include Dalton Castle and Luchasaurus. You can check out the announcements below.

– Brandi Rhodes shared a new vlog where she makes some new rumchata brownies for Halloween. You can check out that video below.

