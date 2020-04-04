wrestling / News

NJPW Delays Pre-Sale For Wrestle Dynasty Tickets

April 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestle Dynasty

NJPW is going in a little more cautiously with regard to its Wrestle Dynasty ticket sales, delaying the pre-sale. The company announced that they have postponed the pre-sale date of April 8th for the August 22nd show in Madison Square Garden.

The new on-sale dates are May 15th for general public sales and May 13th for the presale:

