NJPW Delays Pre-Sale For Wrestle Dynasty Tickets
NJPW is going in a little more cautiously with regard to its Wrestle Dynasty ticket sales, delaying the pre-sale. The company announced that they have postponed the pre-sale date of April 8th for the August 22nd show in Madison Square Garden.
The new on-sale dates are May 15th for general public sales and May 13th for the presale:
In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the general on-sale date for Wrestle Dynasty has been postponed to FRIDAY MAY 15.
Pre-sale now takes place WEDNESDAY MAY 13. Registration has been extended; sign up to be a part!
Details: https://t.co/pR6xz4sBjm#WrestleDynasty pic.twitter.com/uW7L11KuqM
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 4, 2020
As pre-sale registration has extended for #WrestleDynasty, so has our bumper sticker giveaway campaign! Everybody registered for pre-sale has a chance to win one of these sweet stickers!https://t.co/aBr1tV0sVM#njmsg pic.twitter.com/hAXiar0hI2
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 4, 2020
