NJPW Delays Pre-Sale For Wrestle Dynasty Tickets

NJPW is going in a little more cautiously with regard to its Wrestle Dynasty ticket sales, delaying the pre-sale. The company announced that they have postponed the pre-sale date of April 8th for the August 22nd show in Madison Square Garden.

The new on-sale dates are May 15th for general public sales and May 13th for the presale:

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the general on-sale date for Wrestle Dynasty has been postponed to FRIDAY MAY 15. Pre-sale now takes place WEDNESDAY MAY 13. Registration has been extended; sign up to be a part! Details: https://t.co/pR6xz4sBjm#WrestleDynasty pic.twitter.com/uW7L11KuqM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 4, 2020