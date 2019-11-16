NJPW Dick Beyer Memorial Show Results: Six-Man Tag Match, More

– NJPW held their memorial show for “The Destroyer” Dick Beyer on Friday featuring a six-man tag main event and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Masao Inoue won a Battle Royal over Chikara, Tamon Honda, Ryuji Hijikata, Masahito Kakikhara, TARU, Revlon, Naoshi Sano, Yuto Aijima, Kotaro Nasu, UTAMARO, Hikaru Sato, Masayuki Mitomi, Takao Omori, LEONA, Tomohiko Hashimoto, Tsuyoshi Kikuchi, Men’s Teioh, Great Kojika, and Mitsuo Momota.

* Tatsumi Fujinami, Jun Akiyama, and Shiro Koshinaka beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiro Saito when Fujinami submitted Saito to a figure four.

* Masanobu Fuchi, Naoya Nomura, Koji Iwamoto, and Jake Lee beat Minoru Tanaka, Yoshiaki Fujiwara, Mitsuya Nagai, and Masakatsu Funaki when Fuchi pinned Nagai.

* Daisuke Sasaki, Shuji Ishikawa, Tetsuya Endo, and Soma Takao beat TAJRI, Jiro Kuroshio, Masaaki Mochizuki, and Takuya Nomura.

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi beat Atsuki Aoyagi and Yuma Aoyagi.

* Hideki Suzuki, Joe Doering, Yuji Okabayashi, and Shigehiro Irie beat Zeus, The Bodyguard, Kazushi Miyamoto, and Ryouji Sai when Doering pinned The Bodybuilder.

* Shuji Kondo and Suwama beat Minoru Suzuki and Taiyo Kea when Suwama pinned Kea.

* Keiji Muto, Jushin Liger, and Kento Miyahara beat SANADA, BUSHI, and Kai when Muto submitted Kai with a figure four.