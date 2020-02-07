NJPW Discussing Summer Show In Madison Square Garden

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are still ongoing discussions in New Japan Pro Wrestling about holding a show in Madison Square Garden this summer. The show has yet to be announced, but as of a few weeks ago, an August date was discussed. Either way the date wasn’t finalized in time to announce it at Wrestle Kingdom 14 back on January 5.

Since NJPW sold out the venue the first time they had a show there, the Garden has not closed the door on hosting them again. This is even though WWE was against other promotions having events there.

There are some who believe that New Japan will sell out again as the first sold out on the first day. However, at the time that’s when Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Cody were believed to still be there. It’s also thought that the first show did well because it’s the first one, but it might not the case for a second. The secondary market on G1 Supercard, the first show, was also poor. So many bought tickets at the time because Omega was the IWGP Heavyweight champion and they assumed he would be defending.

NJPW, however, seems to believe that they sold out the first time because of the NJPW brand and the drawing power of Kazuchika Okada.

MSG and Dominion are considered to be the biggest events of the summer for this year. It’s likely that Naito will be defending against either Okada or Kota Ibushi, but Hiroshi Tanahashi, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega are also possible. The AEW wrestlers would be more likely for Dominion than MSG, even if a deal between the companies is made. It’s unlikely that Tony Khan would want one of his wrestlers headlining MSG for another company, and if one of them is the AEW Champion, it’d be less likely he’d want them to lose to the IWGP double champion.