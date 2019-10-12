wrestling / News

NJPW News: Dojo Flooded From Typhoon Hagibis, Tanahashi vs. Goto Match Video

October 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
King NJPW’s NJPW Logo New Japan Pro Wrestling

– Jushin Liger and Yota Tsuji revealed on Twitter that the NJPW Dojo in Japan is dealing with some flooding damage from Typhoon Hagibis. The typhoon has flooded the first floor of the dojo, which you can see below. Per Chris Charlton’s translation of Liger’s tweet, “The Dojo is flooding. We carried stuff up to the second floor but the water isn’t stopping.”

– NJPW has released a full match video featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto from the 2007 Destruction event. You can check out that full match video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading