NJPW News: Dojo Flooded From Typhoon Hagibis, Tanahashi vs. Goto Match Video
– Jushin Liger and Yota Tsuji revealed on Twitter that the NJPW Dojo in Japan is dealing with some flooding damage from Typhoon Hagibis. The typhoon has flooded the first floor of the dojo, which you can see below. Per Chris Charlton’s translation of Liger’s tweet, “The Dojo is flooding. We carried stuff up to the second floor but the water isn’t stopping.”
‘The Dojo is flooding. We carried stuff up to the second floor but the water isn’t stopping’ https://t.co/WppLZ7m4JQ
— chris charlton (@reasonjp) October 12, 2019
道場の一階は腰くらいまで浸水していますがみんな無事です。
皆さんもお気をつけてください。 pic.twitter.com/bZYUzoi2vT
— 辻陽太 (@tsuji_njpw) October 12, 2019
– NJPW has released a full match video featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto from the 2007 Destruction event. You can check out that full match video below.
