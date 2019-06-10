NJPW News: Dominion 2019 Full Post-Show Press Conference, Updated Lineups for Southern Showdown and June Events

– NJPW held its post-show press conference for Dominion 2019 event. You can check out the full press conference video in the player below.

As reported earlier, Jushin Liger announced during the press conference that the Super J Cup will return this year in August. Also, the tournament will be held in the United States for the first time in history.

– Also, NJPW has announced the lineups for its upcoming Southern Showdown events. The cards will be held in Australia later this month. Some new matches have also been announced for other cards in June. You can check out those NJPW lineups below.

Southern Showdown — Melbourne, Australia (6/29/19)

* Ren Narita, Shota Umino & Toa Henare vs. Michael Richards, Mark Tui & Andrew Villalobos

* Aaron Solow vs. Slex

* SHO, YOH & Toru Yano vs. Gino Gambino, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

* Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo

* Mikey Nicholls & Juice Robinson vs. Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Robbie Eagles

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale

Southern Showdown — Sydney, Australia (6/30/19)

* Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos vs. Stevie Filip & Tome Filip

* Rocky Romero vs. Tony Kozina

* Jack Bonza vs. Mick Moretti

* Aaron Solow vs. Chase Owens

* Toru Yano, Mikey Nicholls & Juice Robinson vs. Gino Gambino & Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toa Henare

* Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale & Robbie Eagles

Kizuna Road — Tokyo, Japan (6/17/19)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan Comeback Match

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, Kota Ibushi, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL & SANADA)

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships

Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano (c) vs. El Phantasmo, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

Kizuna Road — Miyagino-ku, Sendai (6/25/19)

* RPW British Cruiserweight Championship

El Phantasmo (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

* RPW British Heavyweight Championship

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI