Various News: NJPW Videos from Dominion 2020 & Press Conferences, Vampiro Joins Legends of Lucha Libre Lineup
July 13, 2020
– NJPW has posted several videos from this past weekend’s Dominion 2020 event and the post-match press conferences.
– Here is the January 4, 2017 WRESTLE KINGDOM 11 IWGP Jr.Heavyweight Championship match between KUSHIDA and Hiromu Takahashi.
– Vampiro was a guest on the Lucha Libre Figures & Facts podcast last week and revealed that he is now part of the Legends of Lucha Libre lineup and the Wave 2 of the Fanaticos series.
