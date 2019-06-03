wrestling / News
NJPW Dominion To Air Live On FITE TV This Sunday
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
FITE TV has announced that NJPW Dominion will air live at 3 AM ET this Sunday and will be priced at $29.99. It features the following lineup:
*IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Chris Jericho.
*IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito.
*Never Openweight Champion Taichi vs. Tomohiro Ishii.
