NJPW Dominion To Air Live On FITE TV This Sunday

FITE TV has announced that NJPW Dominion will air live at 3 AM ET this Sunday and will be priced at $29.99. It features the following lineup:

*IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Chris Jericho.

*IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito.

*Never Openweight Champion Taichi vs. Tomohiro Ishii.