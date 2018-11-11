NJPW Dragon Break Day 2 Results 11.11.18: Kenny Omega Faces David Finley, More

– NJPW held the second day of their Dragon Break event on Sunday featuring Kenny Omega, Jushin Liger and more. The results were, courtesy of PWInsider:

*ACH beat Karl Fredericks (Young Lion) with a dead lift German suplex with a bridge.

*Justin Thunder Liger beat Clark Connors (Young Lion) with a Fujiwara armbar.

*Ryusuke Taguchi & Jeff Cobb beat Rocky Romero & Hirooki Goto. Jeff Cobb pinned Romero after a reverse powerslam.

*Kenny Omega beat David Finley with the One Winged Angel.

Notes: The crowd was triple the size for today versus yesterday….President Meij sat ringside….Kenny spoke at the end thanking everyone for attending.