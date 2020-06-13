NJPW English Podcast Previews New Japan Cup 2020

– NJPW released a new English podcast video special for the New Japan Cup. The show features Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, and Chris Carlton talking about the return of NJPW and preview the upcoming openweight New Japan Cup. This is the first openweight New Japan Cup since 2005. You can check out that video below.

The 2020 New Japan cup kicks off on Tuesday, June 16. It will be streaming live on New Japan World.