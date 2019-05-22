NJPW Fan Meet and Greet Set for Dallas Event

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that there will be a press conference and fan meet & greet the day before the G1 Climax 29 opening event in Dallas, Texas this July. The press conference and fan meet & greet will be held on July 5. Here’s the full announcement from NJPW:

G1 CLIMAX 29 Press Conference, Meet & Greet Scheduled for Dallas! Additional Tickets Released!

The day before G1 CLIMAX 29 kicks off at the American Airlines Center, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will hold the G1 CLIMAX 29 Press Conference on July 5, 2019 in Dallas, TX. The press conference will feature the wrestlers entering the summer’s heavyweight tournament.

A Meet & Greet is also scheduled for July 5. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito and Jyushin Thunder Liger confirmed for the event! More wrestlers will be added to the Meet & Greet in the weeks to come.

Details about the Press Conference and Meet & Greet will be announced at a later date.

Furthermore, additional seats on the Concourse level have been released at the American Airlines Center. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and at the American Airlines Center box office: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C00565BA8CD3DCA