NJPW Announces Ticket Details for US Fighting Spirit Unleashed Shows

– NJPW has announced the ticket sale details for its upcoming Fighting Spirit Unleashed shows in the United States set for later in September. Tickets for the events go on sale this Friday, July 26. The US events will be held in Lowell, Massachusetts, New York City, New York, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the full announcement below:

Tickets on Sale July 26 for Fighting Spirit Unleashed!

Fans on the east coast are all talking about Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which heads to Lowell, MA, New York, NY and Philadelphia, PA this September. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26, and we’re happy to reveal ticket pricing and details below.

Please be aware that tickets for the Lowell event on September 27 will go on sale at 10AM EDT on the 26th, whereas Philadelphia and New York tickets will be on sale at noon EDT.

We can’t wait to see you in September!

FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED Boston

Friday, September 27 7PM start

Venue: Lowell Memorial Auditorium

General sale Friday, July 26 10AM EDT

Prices:

Ringside A: $150

Ringside B: $100

Ringside C: $80

Stand A: $70

Stand B: $50

Stand C: $30

Balcony A: $60

Balcony B: $40

Balcony C: $20

Ticket link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4962918/new-japan-pro-wrestling-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium

FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED New York

Saturday, September 28 7PM start

Venue: Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

General sale Friday, July 26 noon EDT

Prices:

Ringside A: $150

Ringside B: $120

Floor A: $90

Floor B: $60

2F Balcony A: $90

2F Balcony B: $60

2F Balcony C: $40

3F Balcony A: $80

3F Balcony B: $50

3F Balcony C: $30

Ticket link: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/000056F69D6A405E

FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED Philadephia

Sunday, September 29 5PM start

Venue: 2300 Arena

General sale Friday, July 26 noon EDT

Prices:

Ringside A: $150

Ringside B: $100

Floor A: $70

Floor B: $50

Floor C: $30

Ticket link: 2300Arena.showare.com/NJPW