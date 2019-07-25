wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Ticket Details for US Fighting Spirit Unleashed Shows
– NJPW has announced the ticket sale details for its upcoming Fighting Spirit Unleashed shows in the United States set for later in September. Tickets for the events go on sale this Friday, July 26. The US events will be held in Lowell, Massachusetts, New York City, New York, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the full announcement below:
Tickets on Sale July 26 for Fighting Spirit Unleashed!
Fans on the east coast are all talking about Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which heads to Lowell, MA, New York, NY and Philadelphia, PA this September. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26, and we’re happy to reveal ticket pricing and details below.
Please be aware that tickets for the Lowell event on September 27 will go on sale at 10AM EDT on the 26th, whereas Philadelphia and New York tickets will be on sale at noon EDT.
We can’t wait to see you in September!
FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED Boston
Friday, September 27 7PM start
Venue: Lowell Memorial Auditorium
General sale Friday, July 26 10AM EDT
Prices:
Ringside A: $150
Ringside B: $100
Ringside C: $80
Stand A: $70
Stand B: $50
Stand C: $30
Balcony A: $60
Balcony B: $40
Balcony C: $20
Ticket link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4962918/new-japan-pro-wrestling-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium
FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED New York
Saturday, September 28 7PM start
Venue: Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
General sale Friday, July 26 noon EDT
Prices:
Ringside A: $150
Ringside B: $120
Floor A: $90
Floor B: $60
2F Balcony A: $90
2F Balcony B: $60
2F Balcony C: $40
3F Balcony A: $80
3F Balcony B: $50
3F Balcony C: $30
Ticket link: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/000056F69D6A405E
FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED Philadephia
Sunday, September 29 5PM start
Venue: 2300 Arena
General sale Friday, July 26 noon EDT
Prices:
Ringside A: $150
Ringside B: $100
Floor A: $70
Floor B: $50
Floor C: $30
Ticket link: 2300Arena.showare.com/NJPW
