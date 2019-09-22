wrestling / News
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Airing Live on New Japan World
September 22, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed show from New York City will air live on New Japan World. NJPW announced on Sunday morning that the show, which takes place on September 28th, will be live on the service with Japanese commentary:
Fighting Spirit Unleashed is coming to the east coast next weekend!
New York on Saturday September 28 is SOLD OUT, but you can have the best seat in the house with @njpwworld!
Watch this very special event LIVE Saturday night!#njpw #njpwfs
(Japanese commentary) pic.twitter.com/dtp40Bvi8E
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore and Don Callis on the Importance of Impact Coming to AXS, Reaction Backstage
- UPDATED: Matt Riddle Comments on Goldberg/Dolph Ziggler Altercation Video
- Young Bucks Comment On NXT, Believe Full Sail Crowd Might Get Tired
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage