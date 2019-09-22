wrestling / News

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Airing Live on New Japan World

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

– NJPW’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed show from New York City will air live on New Japan World. NJPW announced on Sunday morning that the show, which takes place on September 28th, will be live on the service with Japanese commentary:

