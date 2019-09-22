NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Airing Live on New Japan World

– NJPW’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed show from New York City will air live on New Japan World. NJPW announced on Sunday morning that the show, which takes place on September 28th, will be live on the service with Japanese commentary:

