NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Has Been Delayed, Now Allowed To Start

PWInsider reports that NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in New York City at the Hammerstein Ballroom has been delayed due to the ambulance that is required by the New York State Athletic Commission not being there. An ambulance is required to be on hand at New York wrestling events. The crowd was restless an hour ago as NJPW aired clips of matches.

At one around 7:57 PM ET, NJPW’s Vice President and Rocky Romero both came out to apologize to the crowd for the technical issues, then gave away t-shirts.

The problem is that the ambulance that the Hammerstein Ballroom uses for all events (which was used for a concert last night) didn’t show up as planned. It was believed to be stuck in traffic but the ambulance company was called and they said that the event was cancelled ad they weren’t needed. The company then said they were no longer available. Someone at the show was able to get a FDNY ambulance instead, as FDNY offered to stay until another could take their place. However, NYSAC rules wouldn’t allow that, so they had to obtain another one before matches could take place. Just twenty minutes ago, the ambulance finally arrived and with EMTs inside the venue, the show was allowed to begin.