NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night One Results: Jay White Beats Flip Gordan, More
NJPW held the first night of its Fighting Spirit Unleashed show on Friday, airing on NJPW World. The company announced the results as follows:
* Fred Rosser & Alex Zayne def. Clark Connors & The DKC via Gutcheck by Rosser (7:37)
.@realfredrosser and @AlexZayne taking it to Mr. Connors! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/Hhibz0Ph7a
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 5, 2020
* Karl Fredericks def. Misterioso via MD (6:47)
Spectacular @ItsMisterioso! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/Pe0U4IAPqX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 5, 2020
* Hikuleo def. Brody King via Gunslinger (7:35)
.@Hiku_Leo with the power! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/4Y6gsAFTyr
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 5, 2020
* Jay White def. Flip Gordon via Bladerunner (10:22)
Flip lands right in the waiting arms of @JayWhiteNZ! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/SoTeEd4dw2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 5, 2020
