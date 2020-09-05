wrestling / News

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night One Results: Jay White Beats Flip Gordan, More

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night One

NJPW held the first night of its Fighting Spirit Unleashed show on Friday, airing on NJPW World. The company announced the results as follows:

* Fred Rosser & Alex Zayne def. Clark Connors & The DKC via Gutcheck by Rosser (7:37)

* Karl Fredericks def. Misterioso via MD (6:47)

* Hikuleo def. Brody King via Gunslinger (7:35)

* Jay White def. Flip Gordon via Bladerunner (10:22)

