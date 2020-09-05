NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night One Results: Jay White Beats Flip Gordan, More

NJPW held the first night of its Fighting Spirit Unleashed show on Friday, airing on NJPW World. The company announced the results as follows:

* Fred Rosser & Alex Zayne def. Clark Connors & The DKC via Gutcheck by Rosser (7:37)

* Karl Fredericks def. Misterioso via MD (6:47)

* Hikuleo def. Brody King via Gunslinger (7:35)

* Jay White def. Flip Gordon via Bladerunner (10:22)