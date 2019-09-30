wrestling / News
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night Three Results: Twelve-Man Elimination Tag Match, More
– NJPW had the third night of Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour on Sunday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, headlined by a 12-man elimination tag team match. The results were, per NJPW:
* Rocky Romero def. Clark Connors
* Mikey Nicholls def. Karl Fredericks
* Lance Archer def. Alex Coughlin
* Amazing Red def. Ren Narita
* Shingo Takagi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito def. SHO, YOH, & Juice Robinson
* BUSHI & EVIL def. TJP & Kota Ibushi
* Elimination Tag Team Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, def. Gedo, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, KENTA, and Jay White
Great ending to #njpwFS
Go Ace @tanahashi1_100 🎸🤩🎸 pic.twitter.com/nJdAj1qAw9
— Kristi 💖 (@BCQueen51) September 30, 2019
Scenes from #njpwFS Philadelphia #njpw @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/BcjRfc2SIW
— J.O. (@ImGonnaDJ24) September 30, 2019
大混戦を制した棚橋が“ロックンロール・エクスプレス”とエアギターの競演！
【9.29フィラデルフィア結果】
★新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで独占詳報中！https://t.co/A4GpCbpMvn#njpw #njpwfs pic.twitter.com/2Akinx2wZu
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) September 30, 2019
Ishii and KENTA eliminate each other from the match #NJPW #njpwFS pic.twitter.com/eycnn2uIAc
— Nonstop Player (@NonstopPlayer) September 30, 2019
