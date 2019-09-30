NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night Three Results: Twelve-Man Elimination Tag Match, More

– NJPW had the third night of Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour on Sunday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, headlined by a 12-man elimination tag team match. The results were, per NJPW:

* Rocky Romero def. Clark Connors

* Mikey Nicholls def. Karl Fredericks

* Lance Archer def. Alex Coughlin

* Amazing Red def. Ren Narita

* Shingo Takagi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito def. SHO, YOH, & Juice Robinson

* BUSHI & EVIL def. TJP & Kota Ibushi

* Elimination Tag Team Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, def. Gedo, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, KENTA, and Jay White