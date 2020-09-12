wrestling / News
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed (Night Two) Results: KENTA Battles Jeff Cobb, More
NJPW aired the second night of their Fighting Spirit Unleashed event on Friday night, headlined by KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb. NJPW announced the results of the show, which aired on New Japan World. You can see them below:
* TJP & ACH defeated Adrian Quest & Logan Riegel (9:23)
"Logan @TheRiegelTwins a one-man wrecking crew!"
— @realkevinkelly #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/KQMsYlwkGo
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 12, 2020
ACH was SUUUUUUUUPER ready for Mr. Quest! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/XFwG0CrFSP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 12, 2020
* Rocky Romero defeated Danny Limelight (8:12)
Never count out @azucarRoc! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/Oz3u9VGYtP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 12, 2020
.@DannyLimeLight turns up the intensity! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/n4urnpPQxj
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 12, 2020
* Guerrillas of Destiny defeated PJ Black & David Finlay (9:24)
Why yes. Yes, we DID see that dropkick, @THEdavidfinlay! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/TCIuMQBaMx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 12, 2020
One against two is no place you wanna be against @Tama_Tonga and @TangaloaNJPW! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/LColRYfudW
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 12, 2020
* KENTA defeated Jeff Cobb to hold onto his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title shot (17:57)
