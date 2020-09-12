NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed (Night Two) Results: KENTA Battles Jeff Cobb, More

NJPW aired the second night of their Fighting Spirit Unleashed event on Friday night, headlined by KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb. NJPW announced the results of the show, which aired on New Japan World. You can see them below:

* TJP & ACH defeated Adrian Quest & Logan Riegel (9:23)

* Rocky Romero defeated Danny Limelight (8:12)

* Guerrillas of Destiny defeated PJ Black & David Finlay (9:24)

* KENTA defeated Jeff Cobb to hold onto his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title shot (17:57)