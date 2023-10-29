wrestling / News
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results: Shingo Takagi Wins NEVER Openweight Title, More
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed took place on Saturday night with Shingo Takagai winning the NEVER Openweight Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE and NJPW World, per Fightful:
* Kickoff Match: Matt Vandagriff def. Buck Skynyr
* Kickoff Match: Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson def. Jakob Austin Young, Baliyan Akki & Titus Alexander
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship #1 Contenders Match: Satoshi Kojima def. Jeff Cobb, Alex Coughlin & Fred Rosser
* Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis def. Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie. Vaquer challenged Mayu Iwatani to defend the IWGP Women’s Title against her at NJPW Lonestar Shootout.
* Tom Lawlor def. Gabe Kidd
* Atlantis’ 40th Anniversary Match: Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Atlantis Jr. def. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. HYAN
* Joey Janela was teased for NJPW Lonestar Shootout
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Guerrillas of Destiny def. Monstersauce. The West Coast Wrecking Crew attacked the champions after the match.
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston def. Henare
* SANADA & Yuya Uemura fought Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi to a time limit draw.
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi def. Tama Tonga. TYakagi asked for a challenger after the match and Trent Beretta appears on the Tron to challenge Takgi for NJPW Lonestar Shootout.
𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓💢💢
Attacking Hikuleo and ELP after they retained their belts at #njFSU, the WCWC (@RoyceIsaacs & @JorelNelson) called for a shot at the #njpwSTRONG tag team champs on November 10 at #njLonestar.
🔥Fighting Spirit Unleashed🔥
セミファイナルはIWGP世界ヘビー級王座戦の前哨戦‼️
🆚 @seiyasanada & @Im_YuyaUemura × @s_d_naito & @TIMEBOMB1105#njpwworld で配信中📡
.@Takagi__Shingo "Takagi came to Las Vegas🫵"
