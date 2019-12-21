wrestling / News
Various News: FinJuice on Upcoming NJPW Tag Title Match, AJ Grey vs. Chris Bey Set for GCW Event, Bollywood Actor Gets Custom WWE Title
– NJPW released some post-match promos from yesterday’s NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome event. During their post-match promos, Dave Finlay and Juice Robinson, aka FinJuice, talked about needing eyes in the backs of their heads for their upcoming IWGP heavyweight tag title match at Wrestle Kingdom 14. You can check out that video below. Robinson talked about dealing with Jado by “shoving that Singapore cane up Jado’s ***.”
– AJ Grey vs. Chris Bey has been announced for the GCW Just Being Honest card. The event is scheduled for Los Angeles on January 24. It will be held at The UCCC. You can check out the announcement below.
*LA 1/24 Update!*
Just Added
AJ GRAY
vs
CHRIS BEY
Plus
Dickinson vs Starr
Ryan vs Lloyd
Blake vs Swann
Boogie & Quest debut
+ more TBA
Get Tix:https://t.co/iWfveWFgJG
GCW presents
Just Being Honest
Friday 1/24 – 8pm
The UCC – LA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/UdAzaHFQM1
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 20, 2019
– WWE released a video on sending a custom WWE title belt to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. You can check out that video below.
