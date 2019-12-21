Various News: FinJuice on Upcoming NJPW Tag Title Match, AJ Grey vs. Chris Bey Set for GCW Event, Bollywood Actor Gets Custom WWE Title

– NJPW released some post-match promos from yesterday’s NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome event. During their post-match promos, Dave Finlay and Juice Robinson, aka FinJuice, talked about needing eyes in the backs of their heads for their upcoming IWGP heavyweight tag title match at Wrestle Kingdom 14. You can check out that video below. Robinson talked about dealing with Jado by “shoving that Singapore cane up Jado’s ***.”

– AJ Grey vs. Chris Bey has been announced for the GCW Just Being Honest card. The event is scheduled for Los Angeles on January 24. It will be held at The UCCC. You can check out the announcement below.

*LA 1/24 Update!* Just Added AJ GRAY

vs

CHRIS BEY Plus

Dickinson vs Starr

Ryan vs Lloyd

Blake vs Swann

Boogie & Quest debut

+ more TBA Get Tix:https://t.co/iWfveWFgJG GCW presents

Just Being Honest

Friday 1/24 – 8pm

The UCC – LA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/UdAzaHFQM1 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 20, 2019

– WWE released a video on sending a custom WWE title belt to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. You can check out that video below.