NJPW Reveals First Look At IWGP Global Championship

January 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed the IWGP Global Championship ahead of tomorrow morning’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. The belt was created after David Finlay destroyed the US and UK belts. Finlay will fight Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay to crown the first champion, this will replace the US/UK championships.

