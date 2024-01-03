NJPW Reveals First Look At IWGP Global Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed the IWGP Global Championship ahead of tomorrow morning’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. The belt was created after David Finlay destroyed the US and UK belts. Finlay will fight Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay to crown the first champion, this will replace the US/UK championships.

IWGP GLOBAL CHAMPION BELT pic.twitter.com/x4dXlKmQME — taiga (@taigaPhoto_pw) January 3, 2024

This is the IWGP Global Championship. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/fnSi7eLQtE — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 3, 2024