NJPW G1 Climax 27 Day 11 Results 8.01.17

– Here are the results from this morning’s NJPW G1 27 Day 11 event, which was headlined by Kota Ibushi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, 411 will have reviews of the show up later today…

– Michael Elgin and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Shota Umino

– Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Desperado defeated Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Hirai Kawato

– Sanada and Bushi defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

– EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kenny Omega and Chase Owens

– Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano defeated Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi

– Block A Match: Yoshi-Hashi defeated Bad Luck Fale

– Block A Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Togi Makabe

– Block A Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yuji Nagata

– Block A Match: Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto

– Block A Match: Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

BLOCK A STANDINGS

– Hiroshi Tanahashi: 4-1 (8pts.)

– Tomohiro Ishii: 4-2 (8pts.)

– Tetsuya Naito: 4-2 (8pts.)

– Zack Sabre Jr: 4-2 (8pts.)

– Hirooki Goto: 3-3 (6pts.)

– Togi Makabe: 3-3 (6pts.)

– Bad Luck Fale: 3-3 (6pts.)

– Kota Ibushi: 3-3 (6pts.)

ELIMINATED

– YOSHI-HASHI: 2-4 (4pts.)

– Yuji Nagata: 0-6 (0pts.)