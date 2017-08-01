 

wrestling / News

NJPW G1 Climax 27 Day 11 Results 8.01.17

August 1, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NJPW G1 Climax 27

– Here are the results from this morning’s NJPW G1 27 Day 11 event, which was headlined by Kota Ibushi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, 411 will have reviews of the show up later today…

– Michael Elgin and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Shota Umino
– Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Desperado defeated Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Hirai Kawato
– Sanada and Bushi defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay
– EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kenny Omega and Chase Owens
– Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano defeated Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi
Block A Match: Yoshi-Hashi defeated Bad Luck Fale
Block A Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Togi Makabe
Block A Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yuji Nagata
Block A Match: Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto
Block A Match: Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

BLOCK A STANDINGS
Hiroshi Tanahashi: 4-1 (8pts.)
Tomohiro Ishii: 4-2 (8pts.)
Tetsuya Naito: 4-2 (8pts.)
Zack Sabre Jr: 4-2 (8pts.)
Hirooki Goto: 3-3 (6pts.)
Togi Makabe: 3-3 (6pts.)
Bad Luck Fale: 3-3 (6pts.)
Kota Ibushi: 3-3 (6pts.)

ELIMINATED
YOSHI-HASHI: 2-4 (4pts.)
Yuji Nagata: 0-6 (0pts.)

article topics :

G1 Climax 27, NJPW, Larry Csonka




Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading