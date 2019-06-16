NJPW G1 29 Blocks & Competitors Announced

At today’s NJPW Kizuna Road event, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the participants and blocks for this year’s G1 29 tournament, which opens on July 6th in Dallas, TX.

G1 29 Block A

* Kazuchika Okada

* Zack Sabre Jr

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Kota Ibushi

* EVIL

* SANADA

* Bad Luck Fale

* Lance Archer

* Will Ospreay

* KENTA

G1 29 Block B

* Tetsuya Naito

* Shingo

* Big Tom Ishii

* Juice Robinson

* Toru Yano

* Hirooki Goto

* Jay White

* Jeff Cobb

* Taichi

* Jon Moxley

* Notable Exclusions/Names Many Expected: YOSHI-HASHI, Minoru Suzuki, Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, Mikey Nicholls, & Henare.