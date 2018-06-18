NJPW G1 Climax 28 Blocks Announced

NJPW announced the G1 Climax 28 blocks at this morning’s NJPW Kizuna Road event. The tournament kicks off July 14th and runs through August 12th, and all shows will be available live on New Japan World…

G1 BLOCK A

* Togi Makabe

* Michael Elgin

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Kazuchika Okada

* Jay White

* YOSHI-HASHI

* Bad Luck Fale

* Adam Page

* EVIL

* Minoru Suzuki

G1 BLOCK B

* Juice Robinson

* Hirooki Goto

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Toru Yano

* Tama Tonga

* SANADA

* Tetsuya Naito

* Zack Sabre Jr

* Kenny Omega

* Kota Ibushi