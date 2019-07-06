wrestling / News
Lots of Empty Seats At NJPW G1 Climax 29 in Dallas (Pics)
We’re live at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 and the crowd at the start of the show isn’t too impressive. The entire upper deck is closed off, and plenty of empty seats around the lower bowl including on the floor. The show started at 5 PM locally, which is a bit early, so fans may continue to fill-in as we go.
Still a lot of empty seats including on the floor as the show kicks off #njpw #G1CLIMAX #g1climax29 pic.twitter.com/9eNnAdsKEf
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 6, 2019
The show is underway, here is how the crowd looks #njpw #g1climax29 #g1climax pic.twitter.com/cQwq1HhAQ7
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 6, 2019
There may be a lot of empty seats but the fans that are here are very into the opener #G1CLIMAX29 #g1climax #njpw pic.twitter.com/Z0LXttIQsD
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 6, 2019
Lot of empty seats in the lower bowl minutes before the show starts #njpw #g1climax29 #g129 #g1climax pic.twitter.com/yvQED5Ly9V
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 6, 2019
We are 10 minutes from the show starting and still a lot of empty seats. Pretty early start time locally probably not helping #G1CLIMAX29 #g129 #njpw pic.twitter.com/mpUUt08UwE
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 6, 2019
