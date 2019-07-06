wrestling / News

Lots of Empty Seats At NJPW G1 Climax 29 in Dallas (Pics)

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
NJPW G1 Climax 29

We’re live at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 and the crowd at the start of the show isn’t too impressive. The entire upper deck is closed off, and plenty of empty seats around the lower bowl including on the floor. The show started at 5 PM locally, which is a bit early, so fans may continue to fill-in as we go.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

G1 Climax 29, NJPW, Ashish

More Stories

loading