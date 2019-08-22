NJPW G1 Climax 29 Final AXS TV Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White Preview Clip

– AXS TV released a preview clip for Jay White vs. Kota Ibushi for its broadcast coverage of NJPW: G1 Climax 29 Final. You can check out that preview clip below.

The AXS TV broadcast premieres on Saturday, August 23 at 9:00 pm EST. It will be a two-hour special. Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s broadcast:

G1 CLIMAX 29 Final

Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.

KENTA/YOSHI-HASHI/Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tama Tonga/Tanga Loa/Bad Luck Fale

Taguchi/Honma/Yano/Goto/Makabe vs. Naito/EVIL/SANADA/Takagi/BUSHI

Juice Robinson & Toa Henare vs. Jon Moxley & Shota Umino