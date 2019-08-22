wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 29 Final AXS TV Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White Preview Clip
– AXS TV released a preview clip for Jay White vs. Kota Ibushi for its broadcast coverage of NJPW: G1 Climax 29 Final. You can check out that preview clip below.
The AXS TV broadcast premieres on Saturday, August 23 at 9:00 pm EST. It will be a two-hour special. Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s broadcast:
G1 CLIMAX 29 Final
Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White
Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.
KENTA/YOSHI-HASHI/Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tama Tonga/Tanga Loa/Bad Luck Fale
Taguchi/Honma/Yano/Goto/Makabe vs. Naito/EVIL/SANADA/Takagi/BUSHI
Juice Robinson & Toa Henare vs. Jon Moxley & Shota Umino
