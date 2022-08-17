wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Final Match Set Following Night 19
August 17, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wresting held night nineteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning in Tokyo. You can find our full report here. The final match for the tournament is now set as A Block winner Kazuchika Okada will face D Block winner Will Ospreay. Okada beat B Block winner Tama Tonga while Ospreay beat C Block winner Tetsuya Naito. The finals happens tomorrow at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis’ Release, Says Vince McMahon Paying Investigation Costs
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan for Booking Wrestling ‘Like a 14-Year-Old Would’
- Brian Gewirtz Recalls WWE Writers Discussing John Cena For Evolution, Reason Idea Was Dropped
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles