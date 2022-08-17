NJPW G1 Climax 32 Final Match Set Following Night 19

New Japan Pro Wresting held night nineteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning in Tokyo. You can find our full report here. The final match for the tournament is now set as A Block winner Kazuchika Okada will face D Block winner Will Ospreay. Okada beat B Block winner Tama Tonga while Ospreay beat C Block winner Tetsuya Naito. The finals happens tomorrow at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.