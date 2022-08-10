wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Fifteen Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fifteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita, Yuto Nakashima & YOSHI-HASHI
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) def. TMDK (JONAH & Bad Dude Tito)
* Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & Lance Archer) def. BULLET CLUB (Juice Robinson, Gedo & KENTA)
* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)
* G1 Climax 32 D Block: David Finlay def. El Phantasmo
* G1 Climax 32 B Block: Tama Tonga def. Great-O-Khan
* G1 Climax 32 C Block: Zack Sabre Jr. def. EVIL
* G1 Climax 32 A Block: Kazuchika Okada def. Tom Lawlor
* G1 Climax 32 C Block: Hirooki Goto def. Hiroshi Tanahashi
The updated standings for the tournament are:
A Block:
Kazuchika Okada (4-1, 8 points)
Lance Archer (3-2, 6 points)
JONAH (3-2, 6 points)
Jeff Cobb (2-2, 4 points)
Tom Lawlor (2-3, 4 points)
Bad Luck Fale (2-3, 4 points)
Toru Yano (1-4, 2 points)
B Block:
Jay White (4-0, 8 points)
Tama Tonga (4-1, 8 points)
SANADA (3-2, 6 points)
Taichi (2-2, 4 points)
Chase Owens (2-4, 4 points)
Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-4, 2 points)
C Block:
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2, 6 points)
Tetsuya Naito (3-2, 6 points)
Hirooki Goto (3-2, 6 points)
EVIL (2-3, 4 points)
KENTA (1-3, 2 points)
Aaron Henare (1-4, 2 points)
D Block:
David Finlay (4-1, 8 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (3-2, 6 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-2, 4 points)
Shingo Takagi (2-2, 4 points)
Will Ospreay (2-2, 4 points)
Juice Robinson (2-3, 4 points)
El Phantasmo (1-4, 2 points)
／#G1CLIMAX32 広島大会🏆
＼
『G1 CLIMAX 32』Dブロック公式戦‼️
フィンレーにとって絶対に負けられないこの一戦、曲者ファンタズから勝ち星を奪うことはできるのか⁉️
🆚 @THEdavidfinlay × @elpwrestling
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#NJPW pic.twitter.com/nRbXVMF3Fn
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 10, 2022
／#G1CLIMAX32 広島大会🏆
＼
『G1 CLIMAX 32』Bブロック公式戦‼️
未だ1勝のO-カーン‼️強敵タマ・トンガを倒し2勝目を手に入れることはできるのか⁉️
🆚 @Tama_Tonga × @Great_O_Khan
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#NJPW pic.twitter.com/11FaLUKT1y
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 10, 2022
／#G1CLIMAX32 広島大会🏆
＼
『G1 CLIMAX 32』Cブロック公式戦‼️
ザックの曲で出てきたのはまさかのヤングライオン藤田‼️一体ザックはどこに行ったのか…⁉️
🆚 @zacksabrejr × @151012EVIL
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW pic.twitter.com/m59cyr3pYy
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 10, 2022
／#G1CLIMAX32 広島大会🏆
＼
『G1 CLIMAX 32』Aブロック公式戦‼️
オカダ絶体絶命⁉️トム・ローラーがオカダの左腕を集中砲火🔥
🆚 @rainmakerXokada × @FilthyTomLawlor
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW pic.twitter.com/5rFMyEpOhf
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 10, 2022
