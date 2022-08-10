wrestling / News

NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Fifteen Results & Updated Standings

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fifteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita, Yuto Nakashima & YOSHI-HASHI
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) def. TMDK (JONAH & Bad Dude Tito)
* Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & Lance Archer) def. BULLET CLUB (Juice Robinson, Gedo & KENTA)
* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)
* G1 Climax 32 D Block: David Finlay def. El Phantasmo
* G1 Climax 32 B Block: Tama Tonga def. Great-O-Khan
* G1 Climax 32 C Block: Zack Sabre Jr. def. EVIL
* G1 Climax 32 A Block: Kazuchika Okada def. Tom Lawlor
* G1 Climax 32 C Block: Hirooki Goto def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

The updated standings for the tournament are:

A Block:
Kazuchika Okada (4-1, 8 points)
Lance Archer (3-2, 6 points)
JONAH (3-2, 6 points)
Jeff Cobb (2-2, 4 points)
Tom Lawlor (2-3, 4 points)
Bad Luck Fale (2-3, 4 points)
Toru Yano (1-4, 2 points)

B Block:
Jay White (4-0, 8 points)
Tama Tonga (4-1, 8 points)
SANADA (3-2, 6 points)
Taichi (2-2, 4 points)
Chase Owens (2-4, 4 points)
Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-4, 2 points)

C Block:
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2, 6 points)
Tetsuya Naito (3-2, 6 points)
Hirooki Goto (3-2, 6 points)
EVIL (2-3, 4 points)
KENTA (1-3, 2 points)
Aaron Henare (1-4, 2 points)

D Block:
David Finlay (4-1, 8 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (3-2, 6 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-2, 4 points)
Shingo Takagi (2-2, 4 points)
Will Ospreay (2-2, 4 points)
Juice Robinson (2-3, 4 points)
El Phantasmo (1-4, 2 points)

