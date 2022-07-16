wrestling / News

NJPW G1 Climax 32 Updated Standings

NJPW held the first night of the G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell in Hokkaido. You can find our full report here. The updated standings are:

A Block:
Kazuchika Okada (1-0, 2 points)
Toru Yano (0-0, 0 points)
Tom Lawlor (0-0, 0 points)
JONAH (0-0, 0 points)
Bad Luck Fale (0-0, 0 points)
Lance Archer (0-0, 0 points)
Jeff Cobb (0-1, 0 points)

B Block:
Jay White (1-0, 2 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (0-0, 0 points)
Tama Tonga (0-0, 0 points)
Great-O-Khan (0-0, 0 points)
Chase Owens (0-0, 0 points)
Taichi (0-0, 0 points)
SANADA (0-1, 0 points)

C Block:
Aaron Henare (1-0, 2 points)
Hirooki Goto (0-0, 0 points)
Tetsuya Naito (0-0, 0 points)
Zack Sabre Jr. (0-0, 0 points)
KENTA (0-0, 0 points)
EVIL (0-0, 0 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 points)

D Block:
Will Ospreay (1-0, 2 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (0-0, 0 points)
Shingo Takagi (0-0, 0 points)
David Finlay (0-0, 0 points)
Juice Robinson (0-0, 0 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (0-0, 0 points)
El Phantasmo (0-1, 0 points)

