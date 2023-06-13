wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 33 Betting Odds Reveal Block Winner Favorites
– BetOnline has revealed the betting odds for the expected block winners of this year’s NJPW G1 Climax 33 Tournament. Here are the betting odds for the four blocks:
Block A Winner
SANADA -500 (-500)
Kaito Kiyomiya 200 (+200)
Shota Umino 300 (+300)
Yota Tsuji 300 (+300)
Hikuleo 600 (+600)
Gabriel Kidd 1000 (+1000)
Ren Narita 1000 (+1000)
Chase Owens 5000 (+5000)
Block B Winner
Kazuchika Okada -200 (-200)
Will Ospreay 100 (+100)
KENTA 350 (+350)
Taichi 500 (+500)
Tanga Loa 700 (+700)
El Phantasmo 900 (+900)
Great-O-Khan 900 (+900)
YOSHI-HASHI 900 (+900)
Block C Winner
David Finlay -300 (-300)
Shingo Takagi 250 (+250)
Tama Tonga 350 (+350)
Aaron Henare 400 (+400)
EVIL 400 (+400)
Tomohiro Ishii 500 (+500)
Eddie Kingston 800 (+800)
Mikey Nicholls 2000 (+2000)
Block D Winner
Zack Sabre Jr. -130 (-130)
Tetsuya Naito 100 (+100)
Hiroshi Tanahashi 300 (+300)
Jeff Cobb 350 (+350)
Hirooki Goto 450 (+450)
Alex Coughlin 800 (+800)
Shane Haste 800 (+800)
Toru Yano 3000 (+3000)
The NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament will kick off July 15 in Hokkaido, Japan. It will run through August 13.