NJPW G1 Climax 33 Betting Odds Reveal Block Winner Favorites

– BetOnline has revealed the betting odds for the expected block winners of this year’s NJPW G1 Climax 33 Tournament. Here are the betting odds for the four blocks:

Block A Winner

SANADA -500 (-500)

Kaito Kiyomiya 200 (+200)

Shota Umino 300 (+300)

Yota Tsuji 300 (+300)

Hikuleo 600 (+600)

Gabriel Kidd 1000 (+1000)

Ren Narita 1000 (+1000)

Chase Owens 5000 (+5000)

Block B Winner

Kazuchika Okada -200 (-200)

Will Ospreay 100 (+100)

KENTA 350 (+350)

Taichi 500 (+500)

Tanga Loa 700 (+700)

El Phantasmo 900 (+900)

Great-O-Khan 900 (+900)

YOSHI-HASHI 900 (+900)

Block C Winner

David Finlay -300 (-300)

Shingo Takagi 250 (+250)

Tama Tonga 350 (+350)

Aaron Henare 400 (+400)

EVIL 400 (+400)

Tomohiro Ishii 500 (+500)

Eddie Kingston 800 (+800)

Mikey Nicholls 2000 (+2000)

Block D Winner

Zack Sabre Jr. -130 (-130)

Tetsuya Naito 100 (+100)

Hiroshi Tanahashi 300 (+300)

Jeff Cobb 350 (+350)

Hirooki Goto 450 (+450)

Alex Coughlin 800 (+800)

Shane Haste 800 (+800)

Toru Yano 3000 (+3000)

The NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament will kick off July 15 in Hokkaido, Japan. It will run through August 13.